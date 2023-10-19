On Thursday, Alek Thomas (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 2-0 lead in the series entering Game 3 of the NLCS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .230.

In 53.3% of his 122 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 122), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (32 of 122), with two or more RBI six times (4.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (34.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings