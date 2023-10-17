Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, October 17 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 1-0.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

In 58.8% of his games this year (77 of 131), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (11.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.9% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 of 131 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Phillies Pitching Rankings