Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Considering a wager on Schmaltz? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 63 games last season, Schmaltz averaged 16:20 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +4.

In 20 of 63 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 27 of 63 games last season, Schmaltz had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

Schmaltz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.