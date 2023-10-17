Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 17 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 1-0.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 102 of 151 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has driven in a run in 55 games this season (36.4%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 55 of 151 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

