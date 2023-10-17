The Arizona Coyotes, with Lawson Crouse, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Fancy a bet on Crouse? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Crouse Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Crouse's plus-minus last season was -3, in 16:40 per game on the ice.

In 21 of 77 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Crouse had an assist in 15 of 77 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

He has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Crouse Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

