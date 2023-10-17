The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Marte is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.3% of his games this season (112 of 155), with more than one hit 42 times (27.1%).

Looking at the 155 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (16.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those games (13.5%).

He has scored in 73 games this year (47.1%), including 21 multi-run games (13.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

