Jason Zucker will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders face off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Looking to bet on Zucker's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Zucker vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Zucker Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Zucker averaged 14:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

He had a goal in 24 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Zucker had an assist in 16 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Zucker's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Zucker Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their +25 goal differential ranked 12th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.