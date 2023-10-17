The New York Islanders (1-0) take on the Arizona Coyotes (1-1) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Islanders took down the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will win Tuesday's game.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Islanders 1.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+165)

Coyotes (+165) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes had a 28-40-14 record last season, and were 8-14-22 in games that required overtime.

Arizona picked up 30 points (10-8-10) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Coyotes scored just one goal in 12 games, and went 1-10-1 (three points).

Arizona picked up six points (1-19-4 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Coyotes scored three or more goals 42 times, accumulating 59 points (25-8-9).

Last season Arizona scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 27 points, with a record of 12-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Arizona was 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Coyotes were outshot by their opponents 69 times last season, and took 56 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.6 24th 19th 30.8 Shots 25.8 32nd 14th 31 Shots Allowed 35 30th 30th 15.77% Power Play % 18.91% 24th 9th 82.19% Penalty Kill % 74.61% 27th

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

