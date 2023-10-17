Geraldo Perdomo -- with an on-base percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 17 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 1-0.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in 70 of 143 games this season (49.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (21.0%).

He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had an RBI in 36 games this year (25.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

