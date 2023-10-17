On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series entering Game 2 of the NLCS.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 64 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (8.9%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has driven home a run in 42 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (32 of 112), with two or more runs three times (2.7%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings