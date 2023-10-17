The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (26.6%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 of 79 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings