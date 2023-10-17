Evan Longoria vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (26.6%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 of 79 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
