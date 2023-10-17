Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 2: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The NLCS rolls on Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will look to move one step closer to the World Series while the Diamondbacks hope to even up the series with a win. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly is set to start for the Diamondbacks.
The Phillies are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-165
|+140
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 45, or 49.5%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Arizona is 9-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 168 games with a total this season.
- In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|43-38
|41-40
|37-30
|52-49
|60-58
|29-21
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.