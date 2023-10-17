Player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (at 8:07 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Nola has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Oct. 11 5.2 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has put up 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashing .266/.320/.459 on the year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .487 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

