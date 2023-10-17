Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set for Tuesday, October 17 at Citizens Bank Park, with Aaron Nola getting the ball for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Phillies.

The Phillies are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+140). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 109 times and won 67, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 26-16 record (winning 61.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 45 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Christian Walker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+280) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+450)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +700 5th 1st

