Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 17.

The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have won in 45, or 49.5%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

