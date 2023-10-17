Coyotes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders (1-0) host the Arizona Coyotes (1-1) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Islanders knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-200)
|Coyotes (+165)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes secured an upset victory in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Arizona had a record of 3-13 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +165 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 37.7% chance for the Coyotes to win.
- A total of 49 of Arizona's games ended with more than 6 goals last season.
Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|225 (27th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|295 (24th)
|35 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (23rd)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|81 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Arizona allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.
- With 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), Arizona was 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes had the league's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).
- Arizona had five shorthanded goals (26th in league).
- At 74.61%, the Coyotes had the 27th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Coyotes were 29th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (45.9%).
- Arizona's 10.6% shooting percentage was ninth in the league.
- The Coyotes held their opponents scoreless four times.
