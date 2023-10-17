The New York Islanders (1-0) host the Arizona Coyotes (1-1) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Islanders knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-200) Coyotes (+165) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes secured an upset victory in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 games they played as an underdog last season.

Arizona had a record of 3-13 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +165 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 37.7% chance for the Coyotes to win.

A total of 49 of Arizona's games ended with more than 6 goals last season.

Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank) Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 225 (27th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 295 (24th) 35 (31st) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 81 (32nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Arizona allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.

With 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), Arizona was 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes had the league's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).

Arizona had five shorthanded goals (26th in league).

At 74.61%, the Coyotes had the 27th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Coyotes were 29th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (45.9%).

Arizona's 10.6% shooting percentage was ninth in the league.

The Coyotes held their opponents scoreless four times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.