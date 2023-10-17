Coyotes vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the New York Islanders (1-0) and the Arizona Coyotes (1-1) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Islanders are -200 on the moneyline to win at home against the Coyotes (+165) in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Islanders Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|6
Coyotes vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- The Islanders have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- New York is yet to play with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.
- Arizona's moneyline odds have been +165 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.
