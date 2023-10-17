Coming off a win last time out, the New York Islanders will host the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS as the Islanders and the Coyotes hit the ice.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.

They had the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -70.

The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes had the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 82 37 49 86 63 58 34.9% Nick Schmaltz 63 22 36 58 55 61 40% Matias Maccelli 64 11 38 49 46 23 0% Jason Zucker 78 27 21 48 39 35 26.7% Lawson Crouse 77 24 21 45 32 32 40.2%

Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Islanders ranked 22nd in the league last season with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).

The Islanders' 15.77% power-play conversion rate was 30th in the league.

Islanders Key Players