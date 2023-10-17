Coming off a win last time out, the New York Islanders will host the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.
  • They had the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -70.
  • The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes had the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 82 37 49 86 63 58 34.9%
Nick Schmaltz 63 22 36 58 55 61 40%
Matias Maccelli 64 11 38 49 46 23 0%
Jason Zucker 78 27 21 48 39 35 26.7%
Lawson Crouse 77 24 21 45 32 32 40.2%

Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
  • The Islanders ranked 22nd in the league last season with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.
  • The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).
  • The Islanders' 15.77% power-play conversion rate was 30th in the league.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.3%
Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 49 35.6%
Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54%
Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

