How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the New York Islanders will host the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS as the Islanders and the Coyotes hit the ice.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.
- They had the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -70.
- The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes had the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|82
|37
|49
|86
|63
|58
|34.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|63
|22
|36
|58
|55
|61
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|23
|0%
|Jason Zucker
|78
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
|Lawson Crouse
|77
|24
|21
|45
|32
|32
|40.2%
Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Islanders ranked 22nd in the league last season with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.
- The 35 power-play goals the Islanders put up last season ranked 31st in the NHL (on 222 power-play chances).
- The Islanders' 15.77% power-play conversion rate was 30th in the league.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.3%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|49
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
