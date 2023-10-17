Coyotes vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - October 17
The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (1-1) heading into their matchup with the New York Islanders (1-0) currently has two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alexander Romanov
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.
- Arizona gave up 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.
Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Islanders ranked 22nd in the NHL last season with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- New York allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.
Coyotes vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-200)
|Coyotes (+165)
|6
