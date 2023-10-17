Christian Walker vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 lead in the series entering Game 2 of the NLCS.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 98 of 163 games this year (60.1%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 30 games this season (18.4%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven home a run in 66 games this season (40.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 75 games this season (46.0%), including 12 multi-run games (7.4%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
