On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 lead in the series entering Game 2 of the NLCS.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 98 of 163 games this year (60.1%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 30 games this season (18.4%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven home a run in 66 games this season (40.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 75 games this season (46.0%), including 12 multi-run games (7.4%).

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

