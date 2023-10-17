Barrett Hayton and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Considering a bet on Hayton in the Coyotes-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Barrett Hayton vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hayton Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Hayton averaged 17:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.

He scored a goal in a game 17 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Hayton had an assist in 19 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

Hayton's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Hayton has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hayton Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

