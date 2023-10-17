Alek Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Alek Thomas (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 1-0.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 121 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.5% of them.
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (9.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (26.4%), with two or more RBI in six of them (5.0%).
- He has scored in 42 of 121 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.