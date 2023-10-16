In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Women's Soccer slate today, Oklahoma and BYU take the pitch on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch BYU vs Oklahoma

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!