Tommy Pham is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the NLCS.

He is back in action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .256.

Pham has had a hit in 77 of 130 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (22.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 47 games this season (36.2%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (33.1%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

