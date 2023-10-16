Tommy Pham vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tommy Pham is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the NLCS.
He is back in action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .256.
- Pham has had a hit in 77 of 130 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (22.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47 games this season (36.2%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (33.1%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
