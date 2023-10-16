The New York Rangers (1-1), coming off a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Arizona Coyotes (1-0) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes took down the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+200)

Coyotes (+200) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Rangers Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes had a 8-14-22 record in overtime games last season, and a 28-40-14 overall record.

Arizona accumulated 30 points (10-8-10) in its 28 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 12 games last season when the Coyotes ended up with only one goal, they picked up three points (1-10-1).

Arizona picked up six points (1-19-4 record) last season when scoring two goals .

The Coyotes picked up 59 points in their 42 games when they scored three or more goals.

Arizona scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games last season and picked up 27 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Arizona posted a record of 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Coyotes were outshot by their opponents in 69 games last season, going 22-35-12 to record 56 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.6 24th 15th 31.5 Shots 25.8 32nd 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 35 30th 7th 24.08% Power Play % 18.91% 24th 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 74.61% 27th

Coyotes vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

