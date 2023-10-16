Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS.

In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-4.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer in his last outings.

In 102 of 150 games this season (68.0%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this year (55 of 150), with two or more RBI 20 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings