Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS.
In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-4.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 102 of 150 games this season (68.0%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this year (55 of 150), with two or more RBI 20 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Evan Longoria
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.