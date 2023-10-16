Ketel Marte is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet to begin the NLCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318 with two homers.

Marte has picked up a hit in 72.1% of his 154 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.

He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (26 of 154), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has had an RBI in 56 games this season (36.4%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 73 games this season (47.4%), including 21 multi-run games (13.6%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

