Ketel Marte vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ketel Marte is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet to begin the NLCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318 with two homers.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 72.1% of his 154 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.
- He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (26 of 154), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has had an RBI in 56 games this season (36.4%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this season (47.4%), including 21 multi-run games (13.6%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
