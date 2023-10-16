Geraldo Perdomo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NLCS.
In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 69 of 142 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (4.9%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 35 games this season (24.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61 of 142 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) out for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.