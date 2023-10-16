Geraldo Perdomo returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NLCS.

In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 69 of 142 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (4.9%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has had an RBI in 35 games this season (24.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61 of 142 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

