Gabriel Moreno vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field to open the NLCS.
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .284.
- Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (64 of 111), with at least two hits 30 times (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (42 of 111), with more than one RBI seven times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
