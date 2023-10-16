Gabriel Moreno is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field to open the NLCS.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .284.

Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (64 of 111), with at least two hits 30 times (27.0%).

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (42 of 111), with more than one RBI seven times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

