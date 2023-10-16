Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet to start the NLCS.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 39 of 78 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (11.5%).

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (14.1%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 26.9% of his games this year, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (28.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings