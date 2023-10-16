Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet to start the NLCS.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Longoria has gotten a hit in 39 of 78 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (11.5%).
  • In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (14.1%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 26.9% of his games this year, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (28.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 36
.241 AVG .204
.303 OBP .287
.472 SLG .369
11 XBH 9
7 HR 4
16 RBI 12
38/11 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) out for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
