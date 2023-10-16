Evan Longoria vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet to start the NLCS.
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 39 of 78 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (11.5%).
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (14.1%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (28.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) out for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.