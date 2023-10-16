The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the NLCS on Monday at 8:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks and Zack Wheeler is the Phillies' starter for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.

Gallen has 26 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

