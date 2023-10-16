The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks to open the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Gallen has registered 20 quality starts this year.

Gallen will try to pitch five or more innings for his 27th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 34 appearances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .256 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1417 total hits and eighth in MLB play with 796 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and are eighth in all of MLB with 220 home runs.

Gallen has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .227 batting average over one appearance.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (13-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 32 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-for-48 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.

