Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 1 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 16
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks to open the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
- Gallen has registered 20 quality starts this year.
- Gallen will try to pitch five or more innings for his 27th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 34 appearances this season.
Zac Gallen vs. Phillies
- The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .256 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1417 total hits and eighth in MLB play with 796 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and are eighth in all of MLB with 220 home runs.
- Gallen has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .227 batting average over one appearance.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler (13-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 32 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 32 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 12-for-48 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.
