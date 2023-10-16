Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 1 on October 16, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.
- He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Wheeler Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (13-6) for his 33rd start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
Wheeler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|6.1
|3
|3
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|7.0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.
- He's slashing .197/.343/.474 so far this season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also swiped 30 bases.
- He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the year.
- Turner takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .462 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
