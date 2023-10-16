Game 1 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set for Monday, October 16 at Citizens Bank Park, with Zack Wheeler taking the ball for the Phillies and Zac Gallen taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+140). The over/under is 7 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 66 out of the 108 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have a 25-16 record (winning 61% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 45, or 50%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 9-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Evan Longoria 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+290) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+450)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 4th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.