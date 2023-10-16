Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 16.
The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (50%) in those games.
- This year, Arizona has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 3
|@ Brewers
|W 6-3
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Corbin Burnes
|October 4
|@ Brewers
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Freddy Peralta
|October 7
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|October 20
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
