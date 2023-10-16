The New York Rangers (1-1) and Arizona Coyotes (1-0) square off at Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS. The Rangers lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes were an underdog 21 times last season, and upset their opponent in five, or 23.8%, of those games.

Arizona had 15 games last season as an underdog by +180 or longer, and went 2-13.

The win probability for the Coyotes, implied from the moneyline, is 35.7%.

There were 42 Arizona games with over 6.5 goals last season.

Coyotes vs Rangers Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 225 (27th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 295 (24th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 81 (32nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the league.

Arizona's total of 295 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.

Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.

Arizona had 45 power-play goals (23rd in NHL) on 238 chances.

The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Arizona had five.

The Coyotes' had the 27th-ranked penalty kill percentage (74.61%).

The Coyotes won 45.9% of faceoffs, 29th in the NHL.

With a shooting percentage of 10.6%, Arizona was ninth in the league.

The Coyotes held their opponents scoreless four times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.