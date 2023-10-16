Coming off a loss last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS to see the Rangers play the Coyotes.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Coyotes vs Rangers Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes allowed 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the league.

With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the league's 27th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

With 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Coyotes were 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 82 37 49 86 63 58 34.9% Nick Schmaltz 63 22 36 58 55 61 40% Matias Maccelli 64 11 38 49 46 23 0% Jason Zucker 78 27 21 48 39 35 26.7% Lawson Crouse 77 24 21 45 32 32 40.2%

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers put up last season ranked 13th in the NHL (on 245 power-play chances).

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

Rangers Key Players