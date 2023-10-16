How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 16
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS to see the Rangers play the Coyotes.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Coyotes Prediction
|Rangers vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Coyotes allowed 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the league.
- With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.
- With 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Coyotes were 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|82
|37
|49
|86
|63
|58
|34.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|63
|22
|36
|58
|55
|61
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|23
|0%
|Jason Zucker
|78
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
|Lawson Crouse
|77
|24
|21
|45
|32
|32
|40.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.
- The 59 power-play goals the Rangers put up last season ranked 13th in the NHL (on 245 power-play chances).
- The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|57
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|60
|72
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|42
|64
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|51.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.