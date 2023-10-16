Coyotes vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - October 16
Entering a game against the New York Rangers (1-1), the Arizona Coyotes (1-0) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 16 at Madison Square Garden.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Coyotes vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- Arizona's total of 295 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 24th in the league.
- Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.
Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- New York conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.
Coyotes vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-250)
|Coyotes (+200)
|6.5
