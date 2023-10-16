Corbin Carroll vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 16 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS..
In his last action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 158 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.6% of them.
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 55 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (13.3%).
- In 54.4% of his games this year (86 of 158), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (19.0%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.