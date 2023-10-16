Christian Walker is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 98 of 162 games this season (60.5%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (30 of 162), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.

In 45.7% of his games this year (74 of 162), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings