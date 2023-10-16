Christian Walker vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Christian Walker is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the NLCS.
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 98 of 162 games this season (60.5%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (30 of 162), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.
- In 45.7% of his games this year (74 of 162), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
