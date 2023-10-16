Alek Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Alek Thomas is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NLCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 65 of 120 games this year (54.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 9.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.8% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (5.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Evan Longoria
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.