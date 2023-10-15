Zach Ertz will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Ertz has caught 22 passes on 34 targets for 146 yards and one score. He averages 29.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ertz and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ertz vs. the Rams

Ertz vs the Rams (since 2021): 4 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is conceding 206.8 yards per game this year, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

The Rams' defense is ranked third in the league with four passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Cardinals vs Rams on Fubo!

Zach Ertz Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ertz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ertz Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Ertz has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ertz has 21.9% of his team's target share (34 targets on 155 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 4.3 yards per target (127th in NFL).

Ertz has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Ertz (six red zone targets) has been targeted 31.6% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ertz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 6 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 6 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.