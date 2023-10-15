Trey McBride will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

McBride has a 79-yard campaign on eight catches so far. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 15.8 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McBride and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McBride vs. the Rams

McBride vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 206.8 passing yards per game given up by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense ranks third in the league with four passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Cardinals vs Rams on Fubo!

Cardinals Player Previews

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McBride with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McBride Receiving Insights

McBride has received 6.5% of his team's 155 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has been targeted 10 times this season, averaging 7.9 yards per target.

Having played five games this season, McBride has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.