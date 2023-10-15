In the Week 6 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Tony Jones Jr. find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tony Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Jones has 70 yards on 21 carries (23.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

And Jones has tacked on four catches for 21 yards (7 per game).

Jones had multiple rushing touchdowns in the only game he scored a rushing TD in this year.

Tony Jones Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 12 34 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 8 31 0 4 21 0

