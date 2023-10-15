Best Bets, Odds for the Rams vs. Cardinals Game – Week 6
The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) host an NFC West showdown against the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, so check out our best bets.
When is Rams vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Rams winning by a considerably more robust margin (17.4 points). Take the Rams.
- The Rams have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 76.5%.
- The Rams have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- Los Angeles has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -325 or shorter.
- This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-7)
- The Rams have covered the spread three times this season (3-1-1).
- The Cardinals have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.
- Arizona has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48)
- These teams average a combined 44 points per game, four fewer points than the total of 48 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 48.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- In the Rams' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their five games with a set total (80%).
Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|1
|118
|0
Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|196
|6
|28.4
|1
