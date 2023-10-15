The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) host an NFC West showdown against the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Rams vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Rams winning by a considerably more robust margin (17.4 points). Take the Rams.
  • The Rams have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 76.5%.
  • The Rams have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • Los Angeles has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -325 or shorter.
  • This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
  • Arizona has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-7)
    • The Rams have covered the spread three times this season (3-1-1).
    • The Cardinals have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.
    • Arizona has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (48)
    • These teams average a combined 44 points per game, four fewer points than the total of 48 set for this game.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 48.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this matchup.
    • In the Rams' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
    • The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their five games with a set total (80%).

    Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    1 118 0

    Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 196 6 28.4 1

