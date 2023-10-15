When the Arizona Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, Marquise Brown will face a Rams pass defense featuring Ahkello Witherspoon. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 50.9 10.2 15 58 8.61

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Marquise Brown vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown paces his team with 300 receiving yards on 25 receptions with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona ranks sixth-last in the league in passing yards with 929 (185.8 per contest) and 14th in passing TDs (six).

The Cardinals are 19th in the NFL in points scored (21.6 per game) and 14th in total yards (329 per game).

Arizona has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31 times per contest, which is sixth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cardinals have made 19 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the league. They throw the ball 63.3% of the time in the red zone.

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-high two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and three passes defended.

Defensively, Los Angeles is ranked 16th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,034 (206.8 per game).

The Rams' points-against average on defense is 21.6 per game, 18th in the NFL.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Four players have hauled in a touchdown against the Rams this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquise Brown vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 42 17 Def. Targets Receptions 25 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 300 9 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 60 1.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 92 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.