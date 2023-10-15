Marquise Brown vs. Ahkello Witherspoon: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Arizona Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, Marquise Brown will face a Rams pass defense featuring Ahkello Witherspoon. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams
|50.9
|10.2
|15
|58
|8.61
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Marquise Brown vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights
Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense
- Marquise Brown paces his team with 300 receiving yards on 25 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Arizona ranks sixth-last in the league in passing yards with 929 (185.8 per contest) and 14th in passing TDs (six).
- The Cardinals are 19th in the NFL in points scored (21.6 per game) and 14th in total yards (329 per game).
- Arizona has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31 times per contest, which is sixth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Cardinals have made 19 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the league. They throw the ball 63.3% of the time in the red zone.
Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense
- Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-high two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and three passes defended.
- Defensively, Los Angeles is ranked 16th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,034 (206.8 per game).
- The Rams' points-against average on defense is 21.6 per game, 18th in the NFL.
- Los Angeles has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Four players have hauled in a touchdown against the Rams this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marquise Brown vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats
|Marquise Brown
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Rec. Targets
|42
|17
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12
|6
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|300
|9
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|60
|1.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|92
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.