Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.

Brown's season stats include 300 yards on 25 receptions (12.0 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for 29 yards. He has been targeted 42 times.

Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Cardinals this week: Elijah Higgins (DNP/illness): 0 Rec



Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 42 25 300 92 3 12.0

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1

