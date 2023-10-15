Will Keaontay Ingram Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keaontay Ingram was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals have a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. All of Ingram's stats can be found below.
On the ground, Ingram has season stats of 12 rushes for 15 yards and zero TDs, averaging 1.3 yards per carry. He also has one catch on one target for eight yards.
Keaontay Ingram Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ingram 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|12
|15
|0
|1.3
|1
|1
|8
|0
Ingram Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|5
|13
|0
|1
|8
|0
