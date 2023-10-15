Keaontay Ingram was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals have a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. All of Ingram's stats can be found below.

On the ground, Ingram has season stats of 12 rushes for 15 yards and zero TDs, averaging 1.3 yards per carry. He also has one catch on one target for eight yards.

Keaontay Ingram Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

No other running back is on the injury list for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ingram 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 12 15 0 1.3 1 1 8 0

Ingram Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 13 0 1 8 0

