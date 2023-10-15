Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Dobbs leads Arizona with 980 passing yards (196 per game) and a 65.8% completion percentage (102-for-155). Dobbs has totaled six TD passes and two interceptions. Dobbs has contributed 142 rushing yards (plus one rushing touchdown) on 27 carries while compiling 28.4 yards per contest.

Dobbs vs. the Rams

Dobbs vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed one opposing player to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Rams have given up three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Los Angeles in 2023.

The Rams have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Rams is allowing 206.8 yards per contest this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Rams' defense ranks third in the NFL with four passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Joshua Dobbs Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 218.5 (-115)

218.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Dobbs Passing Insights

Dobbs has topped his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities this season.

The Cardinals have passed 54.2% of the time and run 45.8% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Dobbs' 6.3 yards per attempt rank 27th in the league.

Dobbs has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (63.6% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Dobbs accounts for 63.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his total 155 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Joshua Dobbs Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-120)

Dobbs Rushing Insights

Dobbs hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in three of his five opportunities this season (60.0%).

Dobbs has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three carries in the red zone (27.3% of his team's 11 red zone rushes).

Dobbs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 15-for-32 / 166 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-41 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 17-for-21 / 189 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 21-for-31 / 228 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 21-for-30 / 132 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

