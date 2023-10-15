Cardinals vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) take on a fellow NFC West foe when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
Rams and Cardinals betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Cardinals vs. Rams Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Rams
|7
|48.5
|-350
|+260
Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in three of five outings.
- Arizona has a 41.9-point average over/under in their contests this season, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this year (3-2-0).
- The Cardinals have won one of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Arizona is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.
Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 46.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice in five games with a set spread.
- The Rams have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.
- Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
Rams vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Rams
|22.4
|13
|21.6
|18
|46.2
|2
|5
|Cardinals
|21.6
|19
|27.2
|27
|41.9
|3
|5
Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends
Cardinals
- Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.
- The Cardinals have hit the over in each of their past three contests.
- The Rams have totaled only four more points than their opponents this season (0.8 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 28 total points (5.6 per game).
Rams
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.
- In its past three contests, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
- The Rams have averaged 26.5 points per game this season in divisional matchups, which is 4.1 more points per game than their overall season average (22.4). Meanwhile, their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (21.5) compared to their overall season average (21.6).
- The Rams have outscored their opponents by just four points this season (0.8 points per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 28 points (5.6 per game).
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.9
|42.7
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|24.7
|25.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.2
|48.0
|45.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|26.5
|24.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-2
|0-1-1
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
